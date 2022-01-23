CastleArk Alternatives LLC Acquires Shares of 730 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $36,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX opened at $228.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

