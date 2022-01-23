The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s 9th Largest Position

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.1% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $86,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 35,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 11,418 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,403 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 589,789 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $193,604,000 after purchasing an additional 37,828 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HD opened at $349.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $397.53 and its 200 day moving average is $358.75. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Home Depot from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.30.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

