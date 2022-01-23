Westhampton Capital LLC Buys 25 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.1% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 172,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% in the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 34.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 25.1% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO opened at $533.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $220.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $604.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $535.09. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.65.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

