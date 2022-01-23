RVB Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

RVB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 360,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,225,000. Medical Properties Trust makes up approximately 5.2% of RVB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. RVB Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Medical Properties Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 73,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.26. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

