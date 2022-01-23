RVB Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 26,500 National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

RVB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 26,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 262.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $58.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 20.73, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.27.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.02%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.86 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

NHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Capital One Financial upgraded National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.