Toronado Partners LLC Has $28.63 Million Stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Toronado Partners LLC lessened its stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 505,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,120 shares during the period. GDS comprises 10.1% of Toronado Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Toronado Partners LLC owned approximately 0.27% of GDS worth $28,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its stake in GDS by 61.4% during the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,329,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,265 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GDS by 25.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,319,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,021,000 after purchasing an additional 865,823 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GDS by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,868,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,671,000 after purchasing an additional 138,440 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in GDS by 36.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,286,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,980,000 after purchasing an additional 345,840 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GDS by 57.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,518,000 after purchasing an additional 379,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GDS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. HSBC cut their target price on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $41.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.34. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.80 and a beta of 0.95.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

