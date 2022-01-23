Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Edgewood Management LLC

Edgewood Management LLC lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 0.1% of Edgewood Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Edgewood Management LLC owned 0.09% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $57,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.60.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $83.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.23.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

