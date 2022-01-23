Westhampton Capital LLC Has $518,000 Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 15.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS opened at $201.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.07.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.