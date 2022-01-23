United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Position Reduced by DG Capital Management LLC

DG Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,268 shares during the quarter. United Therapeutics makes up 4.9% of DG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. DG Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of United Therapeutics worth $24,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,199,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $753,476,000 after acquiring an additional 92,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,589,000 after acquiring an additional 77,964 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 542.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,681,000 after acquiring an additional 712,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,472,000 after acquiring an additional 53,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,385,000 after acquiring an additional 45,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $616,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 2,300 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total value of $460,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,126 shares of company stock worth $12,634,066. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $200.06 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $218.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

