Glovista Investments LLC Sells 2,939 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Glovista Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 585,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the period. iShares MSCI China ETF accounts for about 11.5% of Glovista Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $39,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,229,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,821,000 after buying an additional 267,938 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,184,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,053,000 after buying an additional 68,038 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,439,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,666,000 after purchasing an additional 195,511 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,116,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,423,000 after purchasing an additional 201,291 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,030,000 after purchasing an additional 66,314 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $63.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.19 and a fifty-two week high of $97.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.59.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

