Origo (OGO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $183,856.00

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Origo has a total market cap of $667,281.60 and approximately $183,856.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Origo has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. One Origo coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00044448 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006239 BTC.

Origo Profile

OGO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. Origo’s official website is origo.network . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

