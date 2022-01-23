Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC owned 0.92% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 440.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 43.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 8.8% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 43,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter.

BJAN stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.56. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $37.53.

