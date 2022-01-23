Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.53.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th.
Shares of Nexa Resources stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $8.29. 129,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,566. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.65. Nexa Resources has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.66.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEXA. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nexa Resources by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Nexa Resources by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.
About Nexa Resources
Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.
