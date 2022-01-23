Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.53.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Nexa Resources stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $8.29. 129,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,566. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.65. Nexa Resources has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $655.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.01 million. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEXA. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nexa Resources by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Nexa Resources by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

