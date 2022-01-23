iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Holdings Increased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,562 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $48,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 196,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,520,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,938,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 31,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $151.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.08 and a 200-day moving average of $151.36. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

