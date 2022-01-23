Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,141,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 47,659 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for approximately 0.7% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.92% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $400,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $74.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.39.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Desjardins cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

