Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,971 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 3.9% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.1% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.1% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $167.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $143.60 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

FRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.14.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

