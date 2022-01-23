Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2,549.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 435,314 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.07% of Accenture worth $144,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $700,112.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $11,803,727. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.76.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $335.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $376.57 and a 200-day moving average of $348.70. The firm has a market cap of $212.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

