iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 1.0% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 785,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,241,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 79,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,438,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $4,942,000. 56.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.84 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $36.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.17.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

