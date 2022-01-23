TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.89.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J stock opened at $127.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.37 and a 200 day moving average of $136.60. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.05 and a 1 year high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

