Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Appian were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 75.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,926,000 after purchasing an additional 407,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,974,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,737,000 after acquiring an additional 139,054 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Appian by 23.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,087,000 after purchasing an additional 112,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Appian by 10.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,783,000 after buying an additional 77,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Appian by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,784,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,327,000 after buying an additional 72,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Appian alerts:

APPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

APPN stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.83. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $51.01 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.35 and a beta of 1.72.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Appian news, Director Michael G. Devine acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,432.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $295,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,619 over the last three months. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.