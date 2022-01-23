Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $4.31 Million in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,312,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Avis Budget Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

CAR stock opened at $175.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.05. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.89 and a twelve month high of $545.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.48 and a 200-day moving average of $161.74.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $3.84. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.67.

In other news, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 3,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.76, for a total transaction of $940,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total value of $11,934,578.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,600 shares of company stock valued at $16,388,012 in the last quarter. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.