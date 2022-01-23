Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 143,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter.

HDV stock opened at $101.06 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $86.38 and a twelve month high of $103.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.97.

