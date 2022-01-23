TimeScale Financial Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TimeScale Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.4% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,207.05.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total transaction of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,852.86 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,841.41 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,395.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,412.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

