Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Bought by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 36,513.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL opened at $49.13 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.91. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

In related news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

