Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $104.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.00. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $114.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

