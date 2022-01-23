Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University Sells 1,952,000 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,952,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $41,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.51. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

