American Century Companies Inc. Buys 125 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Coupa Software worth $47,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 49.7% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 336,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,238,000 after acquiring an additional 111,759 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Coupa Software by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,371,000 after purchasing an additional 49,091 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COUP shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $127.30 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $126.83 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.79 and a 200 day moving average of $210.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $461,705.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.51, for a total transaction of $11,125,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,695 shares of company stock worth $14,078,973. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

