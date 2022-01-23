Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,574,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 27.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,191,000 after purchasing an additional 747,665 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 20.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000,000 after purchasing an additional 295,694 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,133,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 215.1% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,862,000 after purchasing an additional 140,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

AWK opened at $161.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.31. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

In other news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $608,925.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.78.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

