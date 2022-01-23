Wing Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.27 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, Wing has traded flat against the dollar. One Wing coin can now be bought for about $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing has a total market capitalization of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00051062 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,419.28 or 0.06871703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00058372 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,122.50 or 0.99761539 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007534 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

