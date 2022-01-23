Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,863 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.7% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 10.6% in the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 2,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $86.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.47. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $88.91.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 46.86%.

BAX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.83.

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

