Magnetar Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 279.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 11,916 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 29.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 18.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,383,000 after buying an additional 59,747 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 375,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,822,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 250,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,559,000 after buying an additional 18,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 167,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after buying an additional 16,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $154.74 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.10 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.97. The firm has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.52.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

