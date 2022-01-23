$695.84 Million in Sales Expected for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to announce sales of $695.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $691.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $698.20 million. DexCom posted sales of $568.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. increased their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $422.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $539.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $534.71. DexCom has a 1-year low of $318.45 and a 1-year high of $659.45. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.65, for a total transaction of $546,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.26, for a total value of $153,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,844 shares of company stock worth $18,330,934 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.8% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 291,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $159,302,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 7.0% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 42.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after purchasing an additional 542,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,206,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $515,296,000 after purchasing an additional 20,119 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

