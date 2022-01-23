Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Will Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.24. Tapestry posted earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.42.

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,371,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 40.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Tapestry by 264.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,142 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 15.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

