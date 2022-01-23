Analysts Anticipate BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 88.59%. The company had revenue of $42.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

TCPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

In other news, CEO Rajneesh Vig bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrea Petro bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $32,338.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $138,088 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 401.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter worth about $136,000. 25.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.23. 326,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,732. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

