Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $6.46 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,186 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $6,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 289.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,680,000 after buying an additional 73,281,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 426.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,169,000 after buying an additional 40,021,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5,285.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,027,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,919,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655,402 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,665,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,942 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,335,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557,634 shares during the period. 30.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $893,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $598,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,005,836 shares of company stock valued at $95,864,617. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.11 and a beta of 6.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.45. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.01 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.