Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $7,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KL opened at $40.06 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $46.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average of $41.37.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $666.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.31 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 22.66%.

KL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares cut Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

