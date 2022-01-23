Biechele Royce Advisors Decreases Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Biechele Royce Advisors lowered its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. MSC Industrial Direct accounts for 3.1% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Biechele Royce Advisors owned 0.16% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $6,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 55.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 59.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 258.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSM. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

MSM stock opened at $82.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.49 and its 200 day moving average is $84.17. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.47 and a one year high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.81%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

