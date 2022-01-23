UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 1,219 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 39,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

PFE stock opened at $52.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.89 and a 200-day moving average of $48.05. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.