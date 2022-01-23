Biechele Royce Advisors Cuts Stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Biechele Royce Advisors lowered its position in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 179,406 shares during the quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors owned 0.25% of Chico’s FAS worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 73,069 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1,135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 131,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 120,591 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

NYSE CHS opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.52. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $453.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Chico’s FAS Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.