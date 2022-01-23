RVB Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

RVB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. First Industrial Realty Trust comprises approximately 1.8% of RVB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. RVB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2,444.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,379,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 258.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,094 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,037,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,366 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,193,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,330,000 after buying an additional 597,230 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 435.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 619,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,268,000 after buying an additional 503,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $60.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.90.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.02.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

