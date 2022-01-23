Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Position Increased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.1% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.12% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $267,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $37,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $580.33 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.52 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $632.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $591.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.78.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

