UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Reduces Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 225.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,313 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX opened at $118.67 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $138.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.25. The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.21.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

