iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Shares Acquired by Legacy Wealth Planning LLC

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,191,000 after purchasing an additional 108,698 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 312,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,003,000 after purchasing an additional 108,235 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,632,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 355.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 40,089 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 156,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 21,104 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Regional Banks ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAT opened at $61.91 on Friday. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $69.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.73 and a 200-day moving average of $61.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Regional Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Regional Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.