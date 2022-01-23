Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,054,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,404,000 after purchasing an additional 495,296 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,229,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,758,000 after purchasing an additional 324,747 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 583.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,064,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 929,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,374,000 after purchasing an additional 220,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter worth $47,485,000.

ITB opened at $69.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.39. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

