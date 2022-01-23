Zacks: Analysts Expect UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. UMH Properties reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UMH Properties.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 33.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

UMH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Aegis lifted their target price on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.88. UMH Properties has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 116.92%.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $45,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in UMH Properties by 47,692.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,825,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,808,000 after buying an additional 1,821,864 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in UMH Properties by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in UMH Properties by 477.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 756,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,499,000 after buying an additional 625,072 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,179,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the second quarter valued at about $9,919,000. 64.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMH Properties (UMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.