Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,758 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises approximately 0.9% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $15,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day moving average of $48.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBA. Mizuho increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

