Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 370,483 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 370,483 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,007,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 7.3% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 11.5% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 32,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in AT&T by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,279,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,558,000 after buying an additional 121,345 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in AT&T by 38.5% during the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 17,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Finally, Biechele Royce Advisors raised its position in AT&T by 9.6% during the third quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 218,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 19,196 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.42.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.24. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $190.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.77, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.