Brokerages Set Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Price Target at $29.99

Shares of Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

EDNMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Edenred from €53.50 ($60.80) to €51.50 ($58.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HSBC raised Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

OTCMKTS EDNMY opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.35. Edenred has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

