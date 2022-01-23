iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Acquired by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of IYJ stock opened at $105.50 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.49.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.