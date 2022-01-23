Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Amgen by 4.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Amgen by 25.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 34.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Amgen by 9.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,283,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,898,000 after purchasing an additional 106,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $227.72 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $128.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

